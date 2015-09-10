ACT Council of Social Service Inc.

Justice | Equity | Social Inclusion | Reconciliation

Jobs at ACTCOSS

At ACTCOSS we have a passionate team with a keen interest in achieving social justice and building community sector capacity.

We have above-award pay and conditions as part of the ACT Community Sector Multiple Enterprise Agreement.

We welcome and encourage applications from Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples, and from candidates with diverse backgrounds and life experiences.

Current job openings at ACTCOSS are listed below. If you'd like to see other employment opportunities in the ACT community sector, visit our Job Notices.

Current Job Opportunities at ACTCOSS

Senior Project Officer - ACTCOSS
Applications close:
10 January 2022
5:00pm

The Senior Project Officer will be responsible for managing a new ACTCOSS project – the ACT Health and Community Services Careers Hub: Everyday know you made a difference. The role of the Senior Project Officer will suit someone with experience in community services, workforce development, vocational education and/or training and careers advice, and with a strong interest in social justice.

Communications and Events Support Officer - ACTCOSS
Applications close:
10 January 2022
5:00pm

This position is ideal for anyone who wishes to use their events management, communications, media, marketing, and stakeholder relationship management skills for the goal of creating a more equal and fair society.

Gulanga Program Support Officer
Applications close:
10 January 2022
5:00pm

The Gulanga Program Support Officer is a part-time position and will assist in the efficient and effective operations of the Gulanga Program and plays a key role in supporting the Gulanga Program Manager to deliver their key tasks. This includes organising training and events, supporting the Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander Community Sector Network (ATSIComSec Network) and Cross-Sector Network, media and communications tasks and assistance with reporting and budgeting.