Policy Support Officer - ACT Council of Social Service

Are you passionate about social policy and achieving social justice for vulnerable Canberrans?

Do you have the experience in research, policy analysis, advocacy or stakeholder engagement?

Permanent, Part-time (22.8 hours)

Annual salary $45,042 ($75,068 full-time equivalent) plus superannuation.

About ACTCOSS

The ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) is the peak representative body for the social and community service sector and people living with disadvantage and inequality in the ACT.

ACTCOSS works to ensure that government policy improves the lives of people who face disadvantage and that community service organisations are adequately resourced and supported ACTCOSS is a member of the nationwide COSS network, made up of each state and territory COSS and our national body, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS).

The opportunity

This position is ideal for someone with a passion for advocacy and looking to gain experience in policy analysis that will improve the lives of people living on low-incomes or experiencing disadvantage.

This position will support the work of the policy team in line with the ACTCOSS Strategic Plan. The position gives the successful candidate a broad and engaging workload, working in a small but dedicated staff team of 15 people. ACTCOSS interacts with diverse communities, allowing you to meet and connect with people from different backgrounds and circumstances.

The Policy Support Officer position involves a variety of duties associated with supporting research, policy analysis and development, advocacy and stakeholder engagement.

The role requires strong research and communication skills. It involves supporting the Policy Team to develop policy advice on diverse topics by sourcing, synthesising and analysing relevant literature and other materials and will contribute to reports, submissions, briefs, letters and other publications.

Further details of the specific responsibilities and tasks of the role can be found in the attached Position Description.

ACTCOSS makes every effort to provide a flexible work environment, allowing substantial employee control of their working hours, among other benefits.

Remuneration

ACTCOSS has above-award pay and conditions as part of the ACT Community Sector Multiple Enterprise Agreement (MEA). The position is classified at SCHADS level 4.1, plus 10% superannuation in addition to the base salary.

The successful applicant must have the right to live and work in Australia.

To apply

Applications need to include a current CV and a covering letter which addresses all the essential selection criteria. If you have additional skills or qualifications listed as ‘highly regarded’, please respond to these as well. Please email applications to [email protected].

Please phone 02 6202 7200, email [email protected] or visit www.actcoss.org.au for more information, or a copy of the position description and selection criteria (also available on this page).

All enquiries and applications for this position will be treated confidentially, and information collected held in accordance with our ACTCOSS Privacy Policy.