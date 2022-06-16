Project Support Officer - ACT Council of Social Service

Do you want to use your project, administration, and organisational skills to support the community sector in the ACT?

Part-time position of 30.4 hrs/week

Fixed term to 30 June 2023

Annual salary $62,818, plus 10.5% superannuation

About ACTCOSS

The ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) is the peak representative body for the social and community service sector and people living with disadvantage and inequality in the ACT.

ACTCOSS works to ensure that government policy improves the lives of people who face disadvantage and that community service organisations are adequately resourced and supported ACTCOSS is a member of the nationwide COSS network, made up of each state and territory COSS and our national body, the Australian Council of Social Service (ACOSS).

The opportunity

The Project Support Officer assists in the efficient and effective implementation of the new ACTCOSS project – the ACT Health and Community Services Careers Hub: Everyday know you made a difference.

The Project will showcase to young people, mid-career professionals, career influencers and those looking to develop their career path, the benefits of working in the health community sector including values-based work; opportunities for progression; the range of careers; and transferability of skills into and out of the sector.

Reporting to the Head of Sector Capability, the role will work closely to support the Senior Project Officer to ensure the successful delivery of the ACT Health and Community Services Careers Hub. This will include supporting as required the:

delivery of the Careers Hub website through an external provider;

engagement with stakeholders (including schools, careers influencers, community organisations, tertiary educational institutions and RTOs, community groups);

design of resources; and

monitoring and evaluation of the project.

This position is ideal for anyone who wishes to use their project, administration, and organisational skills for the goal of creating a more equal and fair society and gives the successful candidate an engaging workload, with an opportunity to work in a small but dedicated staff team of around 15 individuals, supporting the Senior Project Officer and the broader ACTCOSS team.

ACTCOSS makes every effort to provide a flexible work environment, allowing substantial employee control of their working hours, among other benefits.

Remuneration

ACTCOSS has above-award pay and conditions as part of the ACT Community Sector Multiple Enterprise Agreement (MEA). The position is classified at SCHADS level 4.1, plus 10.5% superannuation in addition to the base salary.

The successful applicant must have the right to live and work in Australia.

To apply

Applications need to include a current CV and a covering letter which addresses all the essential selection criteria. If you have additional skills or qualifications listed as ‘highly regarded’, please respond to these as well. Please email applications to [email protected].

All enquiries and applications for this position will be treated confidentially, and information collected held in accordance with our ACTCOSS Privacy Policy.